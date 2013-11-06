版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 7日 星期四

RPT-BRIEF-Homeaway buys 55 pct stake in New Zealand's Bookabach

WELLINGTON Nov 7 Nov 6 HomeAway Inc : * Expands Asia pacific presence with acquisition of New Zealand's bookabach * Secured a 55 percent stake of bookabach limited, the operator of a leading

vacation rental site in New Zealand * Says price and terms of the deal have not been disclosed * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
