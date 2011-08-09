PREVIEW-Brazil homebuilder results seen mixed, costs up

* Developers report Q2 results beginning late on Tuesday
* Rising costs for labor, materials threaten homebuilders
* Housing starts, sales growth solid but stocks slide
* Only PDG, MRV are forecast to post better profits yr/yr
SAO PAULO, Aug 9 Brazilian homebuilders are
expected to post mixed second-quarter results amid cost
pressures and moderating revenue growth, according to analysts
polled by Reuters.
Earnings reports this week and next will likely reflect the
impact of inflation running near six-year highs in Latin
America's largest economy, pressuring labor and building
materials costs and pinching profit margins.
Still, quarterly results are expected to show an
improvement from the first quarter as better weather allowed
builders to resume work. The rainiest summer season since the
late 1960s interrupted construction in the first quarter,
hampering profits and deliveries.
Shares of homebuilders rallied last month on strong
second-quarter housing starts, but the industry .IMOB has
been hit by a steep equities sell-off, losing over 15 percent
in three weeks along with the broader Bovespa index .BVSP.
In the view of some analysts, demand for new homes slowed
from last year's torrid pace but remained solid.
"Despite the deteriorating economic environment in 2011,
the developers met 35 percent to 45 percent of their (annual)
new starts guidance in the first half, above the historical
average of about 25 percent," said Iago Whately, a real estate
analyst with Banco Fator in Sao Paulo.
Still, cost pressures will likely keep profits from rising
at the pace of revenue.
Sales leader PDG Realty (PDGR3.SA) and low-income
homebuilder MRV Engenharia (MRVE3.SA) are the only builders
listed on the Bovespa expected to book net income higher than a
year earlier, according to the average forecasts of the
analysts surveyed by Reuters.
MRV is due to report second-quarter earnings after the
market close on Tuesday. Cyrela (CYRE3.SA), Gafisa (GFSA3.SA)
and Rossi Residencial (RSID3.SA) are scheduled to report on
Thursday. PDG and Brookfield Incorporacoes (RSID3.SA) are
expected to report next Monday.
Following is a table with second-quarter projections, with
the number of analysts forecasting for each company. Results
are in Brazilian reais:
==============================================================
COMPANY NET REVENUE EBITDA PROFIT ANALYSTS
--------------------------------------------------------------
PDG Realty 1.658 bln 385.9 mln 250 mln 8
change yr/yr +25.7 pct +3.9 pct +13.7 pct
--------------------------------------------------------------
Cyrela 1.305 bln 180.9 mln 105.7 mln 8
change yr/yr +8.3 pct -18,8 pct -36.7 pct
--------------------------------------------------------------
Gafisa 973.9 mln 142.6 mln 42.2 mln 8
change yr/yr +5.1 pct -22.5 pct -56.6 pct
--------------------------------------------------------------
Rossi Residencial 770.6 mln 151.6 mln 101.5 mln 8
change yr/yr +18.7 pct -4.6 pct -6.9 pct
--------------------------------------------------------------
MRV Engenharia 957.3 mln 245.4 mln 181.5 mln 6
change yr/yr +35.8 pct +29.9 pct +20.6 pct
--------------------------------------------------------------
Brookfield 836.8 mln 184.5 mln 85 mln 5
change yr/yr -30 pct -29.9 pct -35.9 pct
==============================================================
