UPDATE 2-US govt probing home builders' labor practices

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 The U.S. government is investigating labor practices at top U.S. home building companies, an action described by one industry trade group as "overbroad" and potentially very costly.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Labor confirmed an investigation was underway but said it was the department's policy not to comment on ongoing cases.

Leading Builders of America, which represents many of the largest U.S. homebuilding companies, said several of its members had received letters about the investigation from the Labor Department and considered the effort "overbroad."

"These demands could require significant resources and thousands of hours of work," said Ken Gear, the group's executive director. "The department's inquiry is especially troubling given that no issues have been identified to warrant an investigation," he added.

Representatives from several top companies in the home building sector -- PulteGroup Inc (PHM.N), Lennar Corp (LEN.N), D.R. Horton Inc (DHI.N) and KB Home (KBH.N) -- were not immediately available for a comment or declined comment.

Federal officials told the companies in a letter they were launching an investigation under the Fair Labor Standards Act, which governs matters such as overtime pay, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. It said the officials did not allege any specific violations of law.

One letter viewed by the newspaper instructed a home builder to supply names, addresses, Social Security numbers, pay rates and hours worked for all employees over the past two years, as well as the names of all contractors hired in the past year.

Unions have regularly complained about pay and working conditions in the industry, alleging pay scales below minimum wage and a failure to pay overtime.

The Fair Labor law prescribes standards for wages and overtime pay that affect most private and public employment. For nonagricultural jobs, the law also restricts the hours children under age 16 can work and forbids the employment of children under age 18 in certain jobs deemed too dangerous. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa and Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Andre Grenon and Steve Orlofsky)