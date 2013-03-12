TIMELINE-U.S. housing market recovery

March 12 The U.S. housing market began its
recovery last year after a downturn that led to the country's
worst recession since the Great Depression.
Prices for new homes have risen every month since February
2012. Housing starts for single-family homes and permits for
future construction touched 4-1/2-year highs in January 2013.
Following is a summary of key developments in the sector
since January 2012.
2012
* January - U.S. housing starts rise more than expected,
boosted by demand for rental property, indicating that the
housing sector is starting to see some recovery.
* February - The three largest U.S. homebuilders, D.R.
Horton Inc, PulteGroup Inc and Lennar Corp
, post rises in new-home orders for the December quarter
and say they are optimistic about a housing recovery in 2012.
* March - Signs of life in the U.S. housing market are
bolstered by upward revisions to housing starts and permits.
* May - While the broader U.S. economy loses steam and
hiring slows, home prices stabilize and homebuilder sentiment
rises to a five-year high.
* August - Toll Brothers Inc, the largest luxury
homebuilder in the United States, reports its highest revenue
since the 2008 recession and says it is seeing the most
sustained demand in over five years.
* November - D.R. Horton closes its most profitable fiscal
year since 2006.
* December - Groundbreaking to build new U.S. homes
accelerates to its fastest pace in over four years, helped by a
20.3 percent surge in multi-family unit construction.
* December - Taylor Morrison Home Corp files with U.S.
regulators to raise up to $250 million in an initial public
offering, which will make it the sixth-largest listed
homebuilder in North America.
* U.S. home prices close out 2012 with the biggest annual
gain in more than six years.
2013
* Jan. 15 - Lennar says it would venture into the apartment
rental market to take advantage of rising rents and low supply.
The company plans to start construction on about 3,000 apartment
units in 2013 with total development costs of about $560
million.
* Jan. 31 - Tri Pointe Homes LLC becomes the first
U.S. homebuilder to go public in almost a decade.
* Jan. 31 - PulteGroup reports a 66 percent drop in
speculative homes it built in 2012. A spec home is one that a
builder constructs with the belief that someone will eventually
come along and buy it. Fewer spec homes mean higher margins.
* Feb. 20 - Toll Brothers says it plans to enter the
apartment rental business, which it says will start making money
for the company from 2015.
* Feb. 20 - New permits for construction rose to a 4
1/2-year high, reinforcing expectations the housing market will
support economic growth this year.
* U.S. home prices are projected to grow 3.7 percent between
April 2013 and June 2014.