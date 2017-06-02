UPDATE 1-Home Capital regulatory hearing adjourned until June 26

TORONTO, June 2 A regulatory hearing to
investigate claims Home Capital Group Inc and three of
its long-time executives had misled investors was adjourned on
Friday until June 26.
An initial hearing at the Ontario Securities Commission's
offices in Toronto on May 4 was also adjourned.
Depositors have withdrawn 95 percent of funds from Home
Capital's high interest savings accounts since March 27, when
the company terminated the employment of former Chief Executive
Martin Reid.
Withdrawals accelerated after April 19, when the OSC accused
Home Capital of making misleading statements to investors about
its mortgage underwriting business.
The company has said the accusations are without merit.
Initial hearings are being held to determine a date for the
merits of the case to be examined. OSC staff will then get to
argue their case in front of a panel of OSC commissioners.
If the panel rules that the respondents broke securities law
they can be banned from acting as a director or officer of any
issuer, while the company itself could face de-registration.
At a hearing on Friday, both sides agreed to an adjournment
until June 26 to give lawyers acting for Home Capital and the
former Home Capital executives more time to review documents
provided by the OSC.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)