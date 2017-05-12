Home Capital says faces uncertainty over ability to continue operations

TORONTO May 11 Home Capital Group,
Canada's biggest non-bank lender, said on Thursday that
uncertainty around its future funding capabilities had cast
doubt about whether it would be able to continue as a going
concern.
"Management believes that material uncertainty exists
regarding the company's future funding capabilities as a result
of reputational concerns that may cast significant doubt upon
the company's ability to continue as a going concern," Home
Capital said in a statement alongside its first-quarter results.
