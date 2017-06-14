版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 07:10 BJT

Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator

TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.

Canada's biggest non-bank lender said that it would make a payment of C$10 million ($7.6 million) and reimburse the commission's costs of C$500,000. It also said that it would make a payment of C$29.5 million to settle a class action lawsuit. ($1 = 1.3234 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐