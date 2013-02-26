版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 26日 星期二 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Home Depot rises in premarket after results

NEW YORK Feb 26 Home Depot Inc : * Shares rise 1.3 percent in premarket trading after results
