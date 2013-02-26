China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Feb 26 Home Depot Inc : * Interview-Home Depot CFO says does not plan to be more promotional
this spring * Interview-Home Depot CFO says February has started off well
(saleswise) * Interview-Home Depot CFO says while other retailers have talked about
customers feeling the pinch of gas prices and payroll tax hikes, Home Depot
is not seeing that in its stores
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.