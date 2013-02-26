版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 27日 星期三 01:18 BJT

BRIEF-INTERVIEW-Home Depot CFO comments on spring, U.S. consumer

Feb 26 Home Depot Inc : * Interview-Home Depot CFO says does not plan to be more promotional

this spring * Interview-Home Depot CFO says February has started off well

(saleswise) * Interview-Home Depot CFO says while other retailers have talked about

customers feeling the pinch of gas prices and payroll tax hikes, Home Depot

is not seeing that in its stores
