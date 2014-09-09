BRIEF-Home Depot is sued by a customer over data breach, class action sought

BRIEF-CN to purchase its common shares under a specific shr repurchase program
* Says to purchase its common shares under a specific share repurchase program
Sept 9 Home Depot Inc : * Is sued by a customer over data breach -- court filing * Lawsuit filed in Chicago federal court accuses Home Depot of failing to
properly safeguard customer data from hackers * Lawsuit seeks class-action status, compensatory and punitive damages, credit
card monitoring services for alleged breach of contract and violations of
Illinois consumer fraud laws * Lawsuit is brought by kelsey o'brien, an Illinois resident who said he used
his credit card at Home Depot and had his personal financial information
exposed
* Peoples Financial Corporation reports results for first quarter of 2017
* First National Bank Of Northern California reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $0.62 per diluted share