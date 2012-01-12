版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 12日 星期四 20:39 BJT

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Home Depot plans spring hiring in line with 2011

Jan 12 Home Depot said it plans to hire more than 70,000 seasonal workers for the spring season, the busiest selling period for home improvement retailers, in line with its hiring last year.

Last year, the No. 1 home improvement chain had outlined plans to hire roughly 60,000 seasonal workers during the period. But it eventually ended up hiring about 70,000, according to the company.

In November, Home Depot, which competes with Lowe's Cos Inc , raised its full-year outlook for the third time in six months as it benefited from steps to improve distribution and boost customer service.

Home Depot shares had closed at $43.46 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐