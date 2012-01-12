UPDATE 2-Home Depot plans spring hiring in line with 2011

Jan 12 Home Depot said it plans to
recruit more than 70,000 seasonal workers for the key spring
selling season, in line with its hiring last year.
Last February, the No. 1 home improvement chain had outlined
plans to hire 60,000 seasonal workers for the period. But it
eventually ended up hiring about 70,000, according to the
company.
"Spring is always our busiest selling season, so the hiring
number typically doesn't fluctuate significantly from year to
year," Home Depot spokesman Stephen Holmes said.
"We're getting the word out about a month earlier (this
year) so we have more time to recruit, screen and hire."
In November, Home Depot, which competes with Lowe's Cos Inc
, raised its full-year outlook for the third time in six
months as it benefited from steps to improve distribution and
boost customer service.
Home Depot shares had closed at $43.46 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.