China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Feb 26 Home Depot Inc reported a higher quarterly profit, aided by improvements in the U.S. housing market and sales tied to Hurricane Sandy, helping the world's No. 1 home improvement chain outshine rival Lowe's Cos Inc for the 15th straight quarter.
Net earnings for the fourth quarter ended on Feb. 3 rose to $1.0 billion, or 68 cents a share, from $774 million, or 50 cents a share, a year earlier.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.