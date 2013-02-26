版本:
Home Depot quarterly profit rises

Feb 26 Home Depot Inc reported a higher quarterly profit, aided by improvements in the U.S. housing market and sales tied to Hurricane Sandy, helping the world's No. 1 home improvement chain outshine rival Lowe's Cos Inc for the 15th straight quarter.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter ended on Feb. 3 rose to $1.0 billion, or 68 cents a share, from $774 million, or 50 cents a share, a year earlier.
