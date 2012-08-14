版本:
Home Depot profit tops estimates despite sales miss

Aug 14 Home Depot Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as the world's largest home improvement chain kept a tight lid on costs to offset weakness in sales.

Net earnings rose to $1.53 billion, or $1.01 a share, in the second quarter ended July 29 from $1.36 billion, or 86 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 97 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 1.7 percent to $20.57 billion, but fell short of the analysts' average estimate of $20.74 billion.

The second quarter is typically the most important selling period for home improvement chains, but unseasonably warm weather early in the year pulled some demand into the first quarter.

