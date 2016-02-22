Home improvement retailers' options paint bullish picture

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 22 This earnings season has not
been kind to retail companies so far, but options traders are
showing optimism ahead of quarterly results from home
improvement retailers Home Depot Inc and Lowe's Cos Inc
.
Home Depot, the world's biggest home improvement retailer,
is scheduled to report results on Tuesday morning and smaller
rival Lowe's is expected to post results on Wednesday.
"While increasing macro concerns have emerged in recent
weeks, we maintain a sanguine outlook and expect the same from
the companies," Wedbush Securities analysts said in a note on
Monday.
Trading in the options market reflects this optimism.
Home Depot's call options, usually used for bets the stock
will rise, outnumber puts, which are typically used to bet on a
decline, by a 1.2-to-1 margin, the highest since May 2014,
according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.
Lowe's options paint a similarly bullish picture. Headed
into earnings, its put-to-call open interest ratio is about the
most bullish it has been since September 2013.
On Monday, options on both Home Depot and Lowe's were busy.
For Home Depot, calls betting on the shares rising above $125 by
Friday were the most heavily traded weekly contract. The shares
were last up 1.5 percent to $123.50.
The options activity is in line with investors' expectations
for these companies to continue attracting consumer spending,
said Kevin Kelly, chief investment officer at investment
advisory firm Recon Capital Partners in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"The U.S. economy is growing and we have seen a lot of
consumers reinvest in their own homes," he said.
Lower oil prices are also a boost for these companies as
money saved at the pump is put to use on big ticket items such
as buying cars and home improvements, Kelly said.
The bullish sentiment is at odds with the way shares of big
retailers have reacted after recent earnings.
Department store operator Nordstrom Inc shares fell
hard last week after it reported a lower-than-expected quarterly
profit. Wal-Mart Stores Inc's shares also fell after the
company reported a lower quarterly profit and a lackluster sales
outlook.
Both Home Depot and Lowe's are expected to report
fourth-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Alan Crosby)