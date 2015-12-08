China's BTG Hotels to acquire economy hotel chain Homeinns for $1.7 bln

US STOCKS-U.S. stocks set to open slightly lower
Jan 19 Wall Street looked set to open slightly lower on Thursday, with investors seemingly wary of taking on risk ahead of Donald Trump's swearing-in as U.S. president on Friday.
HONG KONG Dec 8 China's BTG Hotels Group said it will acquire domestic rival Homeinns Hotel Group for around 11 billion yuan ($1.7 billion), saying that the economy hotel chain will round out its portfolio of brands.
State-owned BTG will pay $35.80 in cash for each American depository share of the company, a 19 percent premium to the last ADS closing price on June 10.
Homeinns' ADS jumped 7.3 percent to $34.5 after the announcement. The company, which has started trading on the Nasdaq in October 2006, will be delisted.
China's hotel industry is consolidating amid fierce competition and a slowing economy.
Homeinns, which owns 2,787 outlets under five brands, posted a 57 percent drop in net profit in the first nine months of the year.
BTG Hotels said it will fund the acquisition through a loan facility of up to $1.2 billion from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. ($1 = 6.4179 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Jan 19 Wall Street looked set to open slightly lower on Thursday, with investors seemingly wary of taking on risk ahead of Donald Trump's swearing-in as U.S. president on Friday.
Jan 19 A unit of private investment firm Starwood Capital Group said it would buy Canada's Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust in a deal valued at about $2.85 billion.
* Epizyme Inc - received a positive written response from FDA allowing enrollment of patients with follicular lymphoma in U.S.