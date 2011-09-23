Home Loan Servicing Solution adds underwriters to IPO

Sept 23 Home Loan Servicing Solutions Ltd filed with U.S. regulators to add underwriters to its proposed initial public offering that could give the residential mortgage servicer a market value of about $285 million.

The specialized loan servicer added Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets and Piper Jaffray to its list of underwriters.

The Cayman Islands-based company had told the Securities and Exchange Commission in an initial filing in February that Wells Fargo Securities and Barclays Capital would be underwriting the offering.

The company, which proposes to offer 18.3 million common shares at $15 per share, said it will use about $215 million of the funds raised from the offering to acquire initial purchased assets from Ocwen Loan Servicing, a unit of Ocwen Financial Corp , a mortgage loan servicer.

Prior to the offering, William Erbey, the loan servicer's founder and chairman of board, agreed to buy ordinary shares of the company worth $10 million at the offering price in a private placement.

The company plans to list its stock under the symbol 'HLSS' on The Nasdaq Global Market. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)