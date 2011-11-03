UPDATE 1-Home Loan Servicing cuts IPO size

* To offer 13.3 mln shrs to public vs 18.3 mln earlier

* Sees to raise about $200 mln via IPO (Follows Alerts)

Nov 3 Home Loan Servicing Solutions Ltd filed with U.S. securities regulators on Thursday to cut the number of shares it plans to offer in its initial public offering.

The company now plans to offer 13.3 million shares to the public at $15 apiece. It had amended its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in August to offer 18.3 million shares.

The specialized loan servicer had filed for an IPO of up to $316.3 million in February.

The Cayman Islands-based company expects to list its shares on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "HLSS".

Home Loan Servicing will use a part of the proceeds to buy initial purchased assets from Ocwen Loan Servicing, a unit of mortgage loan servicer Ocwen Financial Corp .

Underwriters to the offering include Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays Capital, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)