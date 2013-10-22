Bankers prep first ever US home-rental cashflow ABS -sources

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (IFR) - The first-ever bond backed by home-rental cashflows, a US$300 million asset-backed security from private equity giant Blackstone, will begin pre-marketing within the next two weeks, sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.

The security is expected to have credit ratings from Kroll, Morningstar, and Moody's, the sources said.

Lead underwriter Deutsche Bank has worked for nearly a year on developing the transaction with Blackstone, which has already purchased more than US$6 billion in distressed properties across the US.

With a nascent recovery in home prices, REO-to-rental - the renting out of foreclosed single family homes that were purchased at rock bottom prices - has become big business. It has attracted investments from private equity firms, REITs and others over the last two years.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Blackstone was not immediately available to comment.