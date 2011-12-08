UPDATE 1-HomeStreet IPO delayed due to market-underwriter

Dec 7 Seattle-based lender HomeStreet Inc again
delayed its initial public offering, due to market conditions,
according to an underwriter.
The company delayed the pricing of its IPO in August citing
market volatility. In an SEC filing on Wednesday, the company
said it was expecting to sell up to 7.2 million shares at
between $22 and $24 a share. Homestreet would have raised
$165.6 million if it had sold at the midpoint of its range, the
company said.
HomeStreet, which had total assets of $2.49 billion as of
Dec. 31, is under orders from the Office of Thrift Supervision
and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp to reduce troubled
assets and raise capital.
The company intends to trade its shares on Nasdaq under the
symbol "HSTM."
As of Sept. 31, the bank needed to raise $97.3 million in
additional capital to satisfy its regulators, according to its
latest filing.
Peak Resorts Inc, which operates 12 ski resorts in the
U.S., also delayed its IPO, according to an underwriter.
Peak, which filed to trade its shares on Nasdaq under the
symbol "PEAK," was expecting to sell 5 million shares between
$16 and $18 each.