HomeStreet prices IPO at $44/share-source

UPDATE 2-Singapore carbon tax would hit refiners, help renewables
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment, detail)
Feb 10 Seattle-based lender HomeStreet Inc sold more shares than planned in its initial public offering at the mid-point of its expected range and will begin trading later on Friday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The company sold 1.8 million shares in its offering at $44 apiece, the source said.
HomeStreet, which has twice delayed its IPO, had expected to sell 1.25 million shares in its IPO at between $43 and $45 apiece.
The company's shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "HMST".
* Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy (Adds comment, detail)
* Coming Up: Germany Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 0830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)