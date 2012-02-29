UPDATE 1-HomeStreet approves two-for-one stock split

* Stock split effective March 6
Feb 29 HomeStreet Inc has
authorized a two-for-one forward stock split effective March 6
and the diversified financial services company said each
shareholder will get an additional share for every share held.
With the completion of the stock split the number of shares
outstanding will double to about 7.17 million shares, the
company said.
The stock split comes just weeks after the troubled lender
listed on the Nasdaq.
In May last year, HomeStreet had filed with US regulators to
raise up to $210 million in an initial public offering of its
common stock, but delayed its IPO twice citing market
conditions.
The company also cut its IPO size twice -- in July to $190
million and again in February to $55 million.
It subsequently sold more shares than planned when it listed
earlier this month. HomeStreet sold 1.8 million shares in the
offering at $44 each, valuing the company at $79.2 million.
The Seattle-based company operates four primary lines of
business -- Community Banking, Single Family Lending, Income
Property Lending and Residential Construction Lending.
Shares of the company closed at $52.45 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.