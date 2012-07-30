HomeStreet 2nd-qtr profit rises

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Net interest income rose to $14.7 mln vs $11.9 mln, a year earlier
* EPS $2.43 vs $0.45 a year earlier
July 30 HomeStreet Inc's second-quarter profit rose as the lender set aside less money to cover bad loans.
Net income rose to $18 million, or $2.43 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, from $1.3 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.
Provision for loan losses fell to $2 million from $2.3 million, a year earlier.
Net interest income rose 23 percent to $14.7 million.
The Seattle-based bank went public in February, selling 1.8 million shares.
HomeStreet's shares closed at $36 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017