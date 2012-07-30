HomeStreet 2nd-qtr profit rises

* Net interest income rose to $14.7 mln vs $11.9 mln, a year earlier

* EPS $2.43 vs $0.45 a year earlier

July 30 HomeStreet Inc's second-quarter profit rose as the lender set aside less money to cover bad loans.

Net income rose to $18 million, or $2.43 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, from $1.3 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Provision for loan losses fell to $2 million from $2.3 million, a year earlier.

Net interest income rose 23 percent to $14.7 million.

The Seattle-based bank went public in February, selling 1.8 million shares.

HomeStreet's shares closed at $36 on Friday on the Nasdaq.