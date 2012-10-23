版本:
Mexico's Homex posts surge in 3rd-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Mexican homebuilder Homex posted on Tuesday a 173 percent surge in third-quarter profit.

The company earned 487.7 million pesos ($38 million) in the July-September period, up from 178.8 million pesos a year earlier.

