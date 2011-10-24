UPDATE 2-Mexico homebuilder Homex profit down, cuts view

* Costs dent botton line in Q3

Oct 24 Mexican homebuilder Homex posted a 7 percent year-on-year decline in third-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by higher costs of sales, as it cut its 2011 revenue forecast.

Homex (HOMEX.MX) HXM.N earned 445 million pesos (US$32 million) in the July-September period, down from 479.7 million pesos in the same quarter of last year.

The company had revenue of 5.7 billion pesos in the period, compared with 5.2 billion pesos a year earlier.

Homex said it now expects 2011 revenue growth of 12 to 14 percent as the company deals with some payment collection issues. Its previous view of revenue growth was 13 to 16 percent.

Homex shares closed 4.94 percent stronger at 32.52 pesos on Monday, hours before the results were released. Its New York-traded stock gained 7.35 percent to close at $14.59. ($1 = 13.8835 pesos as of end Sept) (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Gary Hill)