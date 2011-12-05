UPDATE 1-Mexico's Homex sees 2012 gain from prison building

* Says revenue could rise 37-39 pct in 2012
* Sees capital expenditures of $530 million in 2012
Dec 5 Mexican home builder Homex expects a jump
in 2012 revenue largely helped by two projects to build federal
prisons, the company said on Monday.
Including payments for the prisons, 2012 revenue could rise
37 to 39 percent, the company said.
Excluding the prisons, 2012 revenue could still rise
between 10 and 12 percent, Homex said.
The company in October revised its target for 2011 revenue
growth to between 12 to 14 percent.
Homex reported revenue for January through September of
this year at 15.3 billion pesos ($1.1 billion), up 12.5 percent
from the first three quarters of 2010.
Separately, Homex said it expects to invest about $530
million in its existing assets next year.
Desarrolladora Homex shares closed up 0.93
percent at 27.09 pesos in local trading, before the
announcement.
The Culiacan, Sinaloa-based company said it will give
further details about its forecasts on a call with analysts on
Tuesday.