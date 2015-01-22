Mexico homebuilder Homex signs deal for 500 mln peso credit line

MEXICO CITY Jan 22 Mexican homebuilder Homex said on Thursday it had signed an accord for a 500 million peso ($34.2 million), 10-year revolving credit line with Proyectos Adamantine, a financial firm specialized in mortgage lending and administration.

Culiacan-based Homex has struggled with a heavy debt load and slumping home sales, and filed for bankruptcy last year.

Mexican homebuilders have been hit hard since the government shifted to a policy in the last few years that gives priority to subsidies for apartment purchases by new home buyers, hurting sales of cheap houses built by Homex and its peers.

