Marathon Oil to sell stake in Angolan field for $590 mln

* CWC Energy Services Corp. renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan
Sept 10 Marathon Oil Corp said it plans to sell its stake in an oil and gas field offshore Angola for about $590 million as part of an asset disposal program aimed at shoring up its balance sheet and funding exploration and development projects.
The company also said it would acquire about 4,800 net acres in the Eagle Ford shale field in Texas for $97 million.
Marathon Oil said it reached an agreement in principle to sell its 10 percent stake in Block 32 offshore Angola to state-run oil firm Sonangol EP.
The company in June sold its 10 percent stake in another Angolan field called Block 31 to China's Sinopec Group for $1.5 billion.
Marathon Oil had said it would use the proceeds from the deal with Sinopec to buy back its shares.
The company on Tuesday said it was moving forward with its plan to buy back $1 billion of its stock.
* JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
CHICAGO, April 4 Discount footwear retailer Payless ShoeSource said it had filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday with a plan to restructure debt and immediately close 400 underperforming stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.