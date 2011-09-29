Taiwan's Hon Hai plans big investments in S. China -chairman

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept 29 Global manufacturing giant Hon Hai is planning several billion dollars of fresh investments in southern China to bolster its high-tech manufacturing capability despite a darkening global economic environment, its Chairman Terry Gou told Reuters on Thursday.

"I will commit big investments here in Guangdong -- within a few years we will invest in new high tech displays and precision mechanical and material science -- of several billion U.S. dollars," Gou told Reuters exclusively on the sidelines of an investor conference in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province.

"We want to commit to changing (Guangdong's) economic structures by developing high tech, environment protection (and) energy savings business(es)...but it's still important that things are not just labour intensive but capital intensive."

Hon Hai is the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer with around a third of the global market. It is also Apple's major supplier in China. (Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Charlie Zhu and Jonathan Hopfner)