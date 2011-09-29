Taiwan's Hon Hai plans big investments in S. China -chairman

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept 29 Global manufacturing
giant Hon Hai is planning several billion dollars of fresh
investments in southern China to bolster its high-tech
manufacturing capability despite a darkening global economic
environment, its Chairman Terry Gou told Reuters on Thursday.
"I will commit big investments here in Guangdong -- within a
few years we will invest in new high tech displays and precision
mechanical and material science -- of several billion U.S.
dollars," Gou told Reuters exclusively on the sidelines of an
investor conference in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou,
the capital of Guangdong province.
"We want to commit to changing (Guangdong's) economic
structures by developing high tech, environment protection (and)
energy savings business(es)...but it's still important that
things are not just labour intensive but capital intensive."
Hon Hai is the world's largest electronics contract
manufacturer with around a third of the global market. It is
also Apple's major supplier in China.
(Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Charlie Zhu and
Jonathan Hopfner)