UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Hon Hai plans big investments in S. China -chairman

* Chairman says plans investments worth billions of dollars in Guangdong

* Sees challenging business outlook

* Hon Hai hopes to move workers up value chain (Adds quotes, details)

By James Pomfret

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept 29 Hon Hai Precision Industries , Apple's main manufacturing partner, plans several billion dollars of fresh investments in southern China to bolster its high-tech manufacturing capability despite a darkening global economic environment, its Chairman Terry Gou said on Thursday.

"I will commit big investments here in Guangdong -- within a few years we will invest in new high tech displays and precision mechanical and material science -- of several billion U.S. dollars," Gou told Reuters exclusively.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an investor conference in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province -- China's export powerhouse that has been struggling to cut its reliance on low-tech and labour-intensive contract manufacturing for economic growth.

"Guangdong should change. We want to commit to changing its economic structures by developing high tech, environment protection (and) energy savings businesses... it's still important that things are not just labour intensive but capital intensive," Gou said.

Hon Hai is the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer with around a third of the global market. It is also Apple's major supplier in China.

Gou declined to comment on the outlook for Apple orders and whether iPhone 5 production would help shore up Hon Hai's sales.

Foxconn Technology Group, parent of Hon Hai and Hong Kong-listed Foxconn International Holdings Ltd , issued a statement Aug 1 quoting Gou as telling staff at its Longhua, Guangdong campus that he planned to move its over 1 million employees up the value chain beyond basic manufacturing work.

Gou is also the chairman of Foxconn Technology Group.

Foxconn, which has been plagued by a spate of worker suicides in its Chinese factories since last year, plans to use robots for simple assembly line procedures, the statement quoted Gou as saying. A Chinese newspaper said Foxconn will use 1 million robots in the next three years to cope with rising labour costs.

Gou said the outlook for Hon Hai was challenging for the next six to 12 months.

"This situation is very tough ... this is a serious economic ... finance and banking problem," he said.

But Gou expressed confidence that Hon Hai was well poised to bounce back with fresh diversified global investments and grab even more market share given its massive manufacturing capacity advantage compared with rivals.

"We think we have changed to get more market share and get more business ... we have very good indigenous technologies," he said.

Foxconn, which also counts Dell , Hewlett-Packard and Nokia among its clients, is moving some manufacturing to inland Chinese cities or other emerging markets and boosting research and development investments to lift thin margins.

"We still think we have strong tools and big economies of scale, the management experience to compete with the market and the pricing," Gou said. (Editing by Charlie Zhu and Jonathan Hopfner)