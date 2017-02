TAIPEI, April 10 Taiwanese group Hon Hai Precision Industry, the main manufacturer of Apple products, said on Tuesday that unconsolidated sales rose 29.7 percent in March from the same period a year earlier.

Revenue was T$278.73 billion ($9.43 billion). Its February revenue was T$237 billion.

The stock has surged 33 percent this year as Apple's new products fly off the store shelves.