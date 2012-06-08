Taiwan's Hon Hai May sales up 20 pct on year

TAIPEI, June 8 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd , the main manufacturer of Apple Inc products, said on Friday that unconsolidated May sales rose 20 percent from a year earlier.

The company said revenue was T$241.09 billion ($8.07 billion) for the month, compared with T$200.56 billion a year earlier, but down from T$251.74 billion in the previous month.

Hon Hai did not give any further details in its statement.