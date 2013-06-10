版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 10日 星期一 17:03 BJT

Taiwan's Hon Hai May sales little changed from a yr ago

TAIPEI, June 10 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
Ltd, the main manufacturer of Apple Inc 
products, posted a 2.1 percent rise in May sales from a year
earlier.
   Following are details of the sales:     
     
                     MAY     Y/Y %   YR-TO-DATE   Y/Y %  
 Sales (T$ bln)    300.47    +2.1     1,401.20    -12.6 
       (US$ bln)    10.11
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐