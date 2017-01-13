版本:
Taiwan's Hon Hai, Japan's Sharp considering LCD plant in US -Nikkei

TOKYO Jan 13 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and its Japanese subsidiary Sharp Corp are studying the possibility of building a liquid crystal display (LCD) plant in the United States, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

"We will make a decision carefully," the Nikkei quoted an unidentified Sharp executive as saying.

Source text: s.nikkei.com/2iiRuhK (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)
