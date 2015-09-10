Honda gets California approval for self-driving cars on roads

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 Honda Motor Co Ltd
has received a permit from the state of California to
drive its autonomous vehicles on public streets, joining
companies ranging from Google Inc to Volkswagen AG
in testing the fast-growing technology.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles on its website
listed Honda as the most recent of 10 companies that had
received the self-driving permits as of Friday.
Other companies already approved include Daimler AG's
Mercedes Benz, Tesla Motors Inc, Nissan
Motor Co Ltd and BMW AG.
Honda, which is deploying advanced driver-assistance systems
across its Honda and Acura models, is one of many carmakers
investing in self-driving technology. Some, including Tesla and
BMW, already offer semi-autonomous features.
The Japanese carmaker already has a secure autonomous
vehicle testing facility in Concord, California, northeast of
San Francisco, where such cars could get a test run before
on-road testing, a spokesman said.
California is one of a handful of states, along with
Michigan, Florida and Nevada, that have passed legislation
enabling testing of self-driving cars on public roads.
Google and other automotive manufacturers and suppliers have
said the technology to build self-driving cars should be ready
by 2020.
(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)