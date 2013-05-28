Honda eyes new sites for a second Brazil factory

SAO PAULO May 28 Honda Motor Co. Ltd is evaluating more than a dozen locations in Brazil for a possible second factory in the country, the company said on Tuesday, as production at its first plant approaches full capacity.

Honda's existing factory in Sao Paulo state has a maximum output of 140,000 cars, according to the company's press office, which confirmed details of an interview with South America chief Masahiro Takedagawa published in the Valor Economico newspaper.

The automaker has reached the limits of available space at the plant, where it produces the Fit, City and Civic models.

Honda's share of the Brazilian car market - the world's fourth-largest - grew from less than 1 percent before its local factory opened in 1997 to over 4 percent in 2008. But its market share has slipped in recent years as rivals ramp up production.