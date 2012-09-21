版本:
Honda:preparing to avoid impact from possible China customs delay

TOKYO, Sept 21 A delay in customs procedures in China is possible following recent tensions between Japan and China, and Honda Motor Co is making preparations to make sure its business will not be affected, the Japanese automaker's CEO said.

"We are trying to forecast things in advance and preparing as much as possible to avoid any impact on our business," Takanobu Ito told a news conference on Friday.

