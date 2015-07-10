CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Honda CEO expects higher China sales even as economy slows

(In July 9 story, corrects paragraphs 1 and 2 to clarify
comments about Honda sales and overall Chinese auto market)
* Still sees fiscal year sales higher than last year
* Younger buyers still a source of growth - CEO
By Minami Funakoshi
TOKYO, July 9 Honda Motor Co's chief
executive expects the automaker to record higher sales in China
this fiscal year, even as overall vehicle sales in the world's
biggest auto market weaken amid a slowing economy and the recent
stock market turmoil.
Newly appointed CEO Takahiro Hachigo told reporters on
Thursday the increase is likely to come from younger Chinese
buyers, whose demand for cars is still growing.
"Recently stocks in Shanghai have basically plummeted ...
sales also seem to be declining slightly," Hachigo said,
referring to the overall auto market in China.
"For Honda, I think this year's car sales will top last
year's," he added, saying the Chinese auto market, the world's
biggest, still has potential to grow further.
As fears for the health of the world's second-biggest
economy have grown, Chinese stocks have tumbled as much as 30
percent since mid-June, also dragging Japanese share prices to
three-month lows on Thursday.
On Thursday Honda also expanded a recall to replace
potentially deadly airbag inflators made and supplied by Takata
Corp, calling back 1.63 million more cars in Japan.
Honda will continue to investigate the issue with Takata and
work as a business partner with the supplier, though it has no
plans to provide financial aid, Hachigo said.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Miral Fahmy)