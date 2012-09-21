UPDATE 2-Honda aims to nearly double car sales in four years

* Aims to sell 6 million cars globally in 2016/17
* Fit and Brio models at core of product lineup
* China plants resume production, but not operating fully
* Honda readies for possible delays by China customs
By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, Sept 21 Honda Motor Co aims to
almost double its global car sales to at least 6 million
vehicles in four years, its chief executive officer said on
Friday, as the Japanese automaker tries to catch up in emerging
markets with cheap compact cars.
The Fit subcompact car and its series, as well as the small
car Brio will be at the core of the company's product offering.
The lineup will help Honda meet its aggressive sales target in
the year ending March 2017, CEO Takanobu Ito said.
"This is quite a big figure for us and there were debates
over whether we should make it public, but unless we set a goal
and work to figure out how we can achieve it, our business
operations won't be specific," Ito told a news conference.
"Our car business depends on the Fit series and I am
confident that this is definitely a core product in any region
in the world."
The Fit is known as the Jazz in some countries.
Honda aims to sell 3 million cars in Japan, the United
States, Europe and other developed markets combined, up from
about 2 million in the year ended March. It also wants to double
sales to 3 million cars in emerging markets including India and
China.
Honda's rivals are also expanding in emerging markets.
Nissan Motor Co is reviving its Datsun brand targeting
buyers in the lowest end of developing markets while Toyota
Motor Corp makes its Etios compacts in India and
Brazil.
The 59-year-old CEO did not elaborate on the firm's biggest
car market, North America, or its mainstay mid-sized car the
Accord, which went on sale in the United States this month.
Honda will open new plants that will produce the Fit and its
derivatives in Mexico and Japan. The Mexican plant will start
work in spring 2014, and the Yorii plant in Japan will become
operational in July 2013.
The Fit series is currently produced in 12 countries,
including Japan, Brazil, China, India and Indonesia. The new Fit
series will go on sale in Japan in 2013 and globally in the
following two years. The Brio was introduced in Thailand and
India last year.
Ito also set a goal for the world's biggest motorcycle
manufacturer to sell 25 million or more motorcycles globally in
the year ending March 2017, up from 15 million it sold in the
year ended March.
He reiterated that Honda will keep making 1 million cars in
Japan, with a greater focus on 660 cc minivehicles that are
selling well.
Earlier this week, Honda suspended operations at five car
plants in China after violent anti-Japan protests erupted in the
world's biggest auto market, with some protesters destroying
Japanese cars and setting fire to dealerships.
All five Honda factories in China have restarted work but
are not operating at full capacity as parts suppliers have also
been impacted by the protests, Ito said.
Following the rise in Sino-Japanese tensions, a delay in
Chinese customs procedures is possible and Honda is making
preparations to make sure its business will not be affected, Ito
added.
Honda's projected sales in China account for about 18
percent of its global sales volume.