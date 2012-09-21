版本:
Honda: aims to sell 25 mln or more motorcycles in 2016/17

TOKYO, Sept 21 Honda Motor Co will aim to sell 25 million or more motorcycles globally in the business year ending in March 2017, President and Chief Executive Officer Takanobu Ito told reporters on Friday.

