Honda to spend $560 mln on new car, engine plants in China

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO, April 23 Honda Motor Co said on Monday it will spend 46 billion yen ($560 million) to build a new car and a new engine plant in China.
The Japanese automaker said it plans to start construction of the plants by the end of this year and aims to have them operational in 2014.
The car assembly plant will have an initial annual production capacity of 120,000 vehicles, that will later be raised to 240,000 vehicles, Honda said.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.