Honda Civic off Consumer Reports recommended list

* Civic has solid past track record with Consumer Reports
* Ford Focus, Kia Forte score "very good" for small sedans
* Civic scored second-worst, ahead of Volkswagen Jetta
By Bernie Woodall
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug 1 Honda Motor Co's
(7267.T) redesigned Civic LX small sedan dropped precipitously
in Consumer Reports ratings and no longer rates well enough to
be on the publication's "recommended" list, the consumer
magazine said on Monday.
The Civic fell from "very good" in the previous Consumer
Reports ratings of small sedans in the U.S. market, and was
rated next-to-last of 12 models tested.
Consumer Reports criticized the new Civic for a choppy ride
and excessive road noise but on the positive side, said it gets
the second-best fuel efficiency among small sedans, behind only
the Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) Corolla.
"While other models like the Hyundai Elantra have gotten
better after being redesigned, the Civic has dropped so much
that now it ranks near the bottom of its category," said David
Champion, senior director of Consumer Reports' Auto Test Center
in Connecticut.
The Elantra is made by Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS). It was
on top of the Consumer Reports ratings for small sedans.
American Honda, in a statement, said it disagrees with the
Consumer Reports assessment of its small sedan, whose
predecessor models have often been top-rated by Consumer
Reports.
"In virtually every way, the completely redesigned 2012
Civic is a step forward," Honda said. "The new Civic excels in
areas that matter to small-car customers, including fuel
efficiency, safety, and reliability."
Consumer Reports said in a statement that competition among
small sedans has intensified with redesigned entries this
year.
It said redesigned models scoring "very good" included the
Ford Motor Co (F.N) Focus and the Kia Motors (000270.KS)
Forte.
The new Chevy Cruze from General Motors Co (GM.N) also
fared well, but was criticized for its fuel economy.
The Civic scored next-to-last among the dozen small sedans
tested, ahead of only the Volkswagen (VOWG.DE) Jetta, which is
also redesigned for 2011.
"Some older-design small sedans, like the highly efficient
Toyota Corolla, the roomy and quiet Nissan Sentra, and the
sporty Mazda3 remain competitive," Consumer Reports said.
The Sentra is made by Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) and the
Mazda3 by Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T).
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)