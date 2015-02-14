Honda aims to cut car model variations by a fifth to focus on quality

ASAHIKAWA, Japan Feb 14 Honda Motor Co
is looking to reduce the number of variations on its cars by a
fifth to focus more on quality, its R&D chief said, as Japan's
third-biggest automaker tries to emerge from a year of product
recalls and quality problems.
Honda rolled out virtually no new models last year to spend
more time on development. This followed issues with its latest
Fit hybrid subcompact, which had to be recalled five times less
than a year after its launch.
One reason behind the multiple recalls could be the amount
of work in the R&D division, Honda's top engineer, Yoshiharu
Yamamoto, told journalists during a test-drive event in northern
Japan on Saturday.
"My sense is that we need to slash the number of cars we
develop by about 20 percent," he said, referring to the various
versions developed for a single car model to meet specific needs
in different markets around the world, as well as minor
facelifts during the life of a car.
"In the end, with so many different specs you lose the
essence of what a Honda car should be. It also puts a big burden
on (engineers) and it's inefficient," he said.
Yamamoto said the reduction efforts were already underway,
although he declined to say when they started or when he
expected the work to be complete.
Domestic rival Toyota Motor Corp made a similar
move after its safety issues in 2010, slowing development to put
more quality checks in place.
In addition to its own quality hiccups, Honda has been hit
hard by a multi-million-vehicle recall across a dozen automakers
to replace potentially faulty air bags made by Takata Corp
.
