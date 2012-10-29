Honda sees China business impact until Feb holidays

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO Oct 29 Honda Motor Co expects production cuts to continue in China until the second half of November, after sales plunged in mid-September in the world's biggest auto market amid a territorial row between Japan and China, a senior executive said on Monday.
Production in China is likely to start recovering after that period, as Honda expects growing vehicle demand ahead of and around a Chinese holiday season in February, Executive Vice President Tetsuo Iwamura told a news conference.
Honda cuts its forecast of sales in China in calendar 2012 to 620,000 vehicles from its previous forecast of 750,000.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.