Honda sees China business impact until Feb holidays

TOKYO Oct 29 Honda Motor Co expects production cuts to continue in China until the second half of November, after sales plunged in mid-September in the world's biggest auto market amid a territorial row between Japan and China, a senior executive said on Monday.

Production in China is likely to start recovering after that period, as Honda expects growing vehicle demand ahead of and around a Chinese holiday season in February, Executive Vice President Tetsuo Iwamura told a news conference.

Honda cuts its forecast of sales in China in calendar 2012 to 620,000 vehicles from its previous forecast of 750,000.

