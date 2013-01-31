版本:
Honda expects average dollar rate of 81 yen this fiscal year

TOKYO Jan 31 Honda Motor Co said on Thursday that it had changed its average dollar rate assumption to 81 yen from 80 yen and its euro rate to 105 yen from 103 yen for the financial year that ends in March.

Japan's third-biggest automaker trimmed its annual global car sales forecast to 4.06 million vehicles from its previous estimate of 4.12 million vehicles, it said in a statement.

