CORRECTED-Honda Q1 profit jumps, but below market expectations

TOKYO, July 31 Honda Motor Co's
operating profit rose less than expected in the April-June
period to 176 billion yen ($2.25 billion), as a strong yen
eroded some of the gains from its sales recovery in North
America, its biggest and most profitable market.
While the result was below the average estimate of 197.4
billion yen by seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S,
it was nearly eight times the year-ago figure, as it rebounded
after last year's March 11 earthquake and tsunami.
Japan's No.3 automaker on Tuesday kept its operating profit
forecast unchanged at 620 billion yen for the year ending in
March 2013 as the global economic outlook remains clouded by the
euro-zone debt crisis and a slowdown in China, the world's
biggest auto market.
The maker of Accord sedans and Super Cub motorcycles has
mostly recovered from a dismal performance in 2011/12, when it
was hit harder than rivals Nissan Motor Co and Toyota
Motor Corp by natural disasters in Japan and Thailand
that disrupted supply chains.
In May and June, Honda's auto sales surged by more than 45
percent from a year ago in the United States and by 50 to 60
percent in Japan, returning its market share to pre-disaster
levels.
Shares in Honda have fallen nearly 20 percent in the
financial year that began in April, the biggest drop among the
top three Japanese carmakers.
($1 = 78.1900 Japanese yen)
