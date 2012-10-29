版本:
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Honda revises down global sales forecast after China sales slump

(Honda corrects vehicle sales forecast to 4.12 mln from no forecast)

TOKYO Oct 29 (Official correction for vehicle sales forecast)

TOKYO Oct 29 Japan's Honda Motor Co revised down it sales forecast to 4.12 million vehicles from 4.3 million vehicles for the year to March 2013, a spokesman said on Monday, after sales slumped in China in September following a territorial row between Japan and China.

It said it is keeping unchanged its assumed average exchange rate of 80 yen to the dollar for the year to March 2013, but now expects the euro to average 103 yen instead of 105 yen. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)

