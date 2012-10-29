Honda scraps global sales forecast over China woes

TOKYO Oct 29 Japan's Honda Motor Co is scrapping its global sales forecast of 4.3 million vehicles for the year to March 2013, a spokesman said on Monday, citing uncertainties in China after sales slumped there in September following a territorial row between Japan and China.

It said it is keeping unchanged its assumed average exchange rate of 80 yen to the dollar for the year to March 2013, but now expects the euro to average 103 yen instead of 105 yen.