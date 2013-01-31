版本:
2013年 1月 31日 星期四 14:40 BJT

Honda says aims to boost global car sales by 15 pct this year

TOKYO Jan 31 Honda Motor Co aims to increase its global car sales by 15 percent to 4.40 million vehicles in calendar 2013, from 3.82 million vehicles last year, a company executive said on Thursday.

Honda, Japan's third-biggest automaker, aims to sell 750,000 vehicles in China this year, up from 604,000 vehicles in 2012, Executive Vice President Tetsuo Iwamura told reporters.

