Honda says working with GM on fuel cell manufacturing, parts procurement

TOKYO, March 10 Honda Motor Co. is in talks with General Motors over how to manufacture and procure parts for hydrogen fuel cell stacks as part of a technology development partnership, the Japanese automaker's chief executive said on Thursday.

CEO Takahiro Hachigo announced the update on the collaboration after Honda launched in Japan the Clarity, its first mass-market fuel-cell vehicle, which will run on hydrogen rather than petrol.

Honda and General Motors have been collaborating on developing fuel cell technology since 2013. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Miral Fahmy)